146 / 365
04-07/21 - Seed bulb
Picked up on the streets om the 7th, but photographed and processed 21st.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Mags
ace
A lovely Sweetgum tree seed ball.
April 21st, 2024
vaidas
ace
Amazing image!
April 21st, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Very well done. Love it!
April 21st, 2024
