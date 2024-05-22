Previous
05-22 - Valkenburg by talmon
05-22 - Valkenburg

In Valkenburg in the south of the Netherlands, the have placed 44 statues in the streets and parks on a temporary exhibition. It's called "Ordinary People". This one is in front of the museum in Valkenburg.
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
