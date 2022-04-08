Sign up
99 / 365
04-08 - CLose-up
Close-up of tulip. Macro lens with an extension tube.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
1
0
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
101
photos
8
followers
10
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
8th April 2022 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#tulip
,
#close-up
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
April 8th, 2022
