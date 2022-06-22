Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
174 / 365
06-22 - whisk
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
188
photos
9
followers
12
following
47% complete
View this month »
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
22nd June 2022 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
whisk
MamaBec
ace
I love the simplicity of your photo … I like that your photo can appear to be something it is not. I found myself covering the handle with my hand and only exposing the balls and a portion of the whisk - it made me think of a shooting star that had broken up into pieces and was flying thru the sky.
… I am easily entertained. LOL
Thank you for exercising my brain!
June 22nd, 2022
Jan Talmon
ace
@mamabec
Thanks for your nice words.
June 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
… I am easily entertained. LOL
Thank you for exercising my brain!