195 / 365
07-13 - Summer in the city day two
See the day through rose-colored glasses: be optimistic.
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
roermond
MamaBec
ace
Fun capture!
I’ve always felt that laughter and a positive attitude is medicine to the body and soul.
July 13th, 2022
