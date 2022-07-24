Sign up
206 / 365
07-24 - Castle Garden Arcen
The outlook from the Japanese corner of the Castle Gardens in Arcen.
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
24th July 2022 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
castlegardens
