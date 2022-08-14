Previous
08-14 - Tractor by talmon
227 / 365

08-14 - Tractor

I was a plow competition with old and new tractors. I spotted an old one, and took some close-ups.
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
