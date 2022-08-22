Sign up
Previous
Next
235 / 365
08-22 - An Afternoon at the skate park
At the skatepark in Roermond on a sunny afternoon
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
22nd August 2022 2:49pm
Tags
skatepark
