237 / 365
08-24 Dried flower of onion
20 cm in diameter.
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
24th August 2022 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
onion
