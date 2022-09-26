Previous
09-26 - Lets connect by talmon
270 / 365

09-26 - Lets connect

The first rainy day of a week with a bad weather forecast. Time to get close.
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Mags ace
Super cool shot!
September 26th, 2022  
