10-09 - Kitchen by talmon
10-09 - Kitchen

We had a 4 course diner for 4 today at lunch time. This is how the kitchen looked after the guests left. Luckily the dishwasher had finished its run with the pots, knives and cutting boards used for the mise-en-place.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
John M ace
Looks like it was a fabulous event!
October 10th, 2022  
