10-12 - Electrocardiograph by talmon
10-12 - Electrocardiograph

Had seen this before in the hospital. It is an old electrocardiograph. In the early 70-ties I have been working an the computerized analysis of ECG recordings taken with a more modern version of such a device.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Jan Talmon

That looks very old compared to the computerized versions of today. Great shot!
October 13th, 2022  
