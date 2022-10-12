Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
286 / 365
10-12 - Electrocardiograph
Had seen this before in the hospital. It is an old electrocardiograph. In the early 70-ties I have been working an the computerized analysis of ECG recordings taken with a more modern version of such a device.
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
334
photos
13
followers
19
following
78% complete
View this month »
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
Latest from all albums
282
46
283
47
284
285
286
287
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
12th October 2022 6:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ecg
Mags
ace
That looks very old compared to the computerized versions of today. Great shot!
October 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close