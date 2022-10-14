Previous
10-14 - Train by talmon
288 / 365

10-14 - Train

We went to the Ceramic Museum in Tegelen. Outside they have an old train that was used to transport the clay
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
Jan Talmon
