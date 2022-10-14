Sign up
288 / 365
10-14 - Train
We went to the Ceramic Museum in Tegelen. Outside they have an old train that was used to transport the clay
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
0
0
Jan Talmon
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
289
Tags
train
