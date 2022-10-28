Sign up
302 / 365
10-28 - Shopping Center in Heinsberg
Shopping in Heinsberg, just across the border.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
1
0
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
28th October 2022 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stairs
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
October 28th, 2022
365 Project
