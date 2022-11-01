Previous
11-01 - Ballet of lamps by talmon
306 / 365

11-01 - Ballet of lamps

We went to the theater to see a ballet. In the lobby there was large table with those two lamps as if it was a still from a dancing movie.
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
84% complete

