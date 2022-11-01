Sign up
306 / 365
11-01 - Ballet of lamps
We went to the theater to see a ballet. In the lobby there was large table with those two lamps as if it was a still from a dancing movie.
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
0
0
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
1st November 2022 8:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lamps
