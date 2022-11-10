Sign up
315 / 365
11-10 - Gaura
Gaura in our front garden. Darkened the background.
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
3
0
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
367
photos
13
followers
22
following
86% complete
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
315
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
10th November 2022 5:55pm
Tags
gaura
Mags
ace
Lovely flower!
November 10th, 2022
Jan Talmon
ace
@marlboromaam
I noticed that the colors were not according to reality. Too much blue. So I did some white balance tweaking and uploaded a better version.
November 10th, 2022
Anita W
So delicate - very nice capture
November 10th, 2022
