323 / 365
11-18 - Red reflections
Lovely light this morning making the acer shine as well as its reflection in the pont in our garden. There was no wind, so the water surface was nearly a mirror.
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
1
0
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Tags
autumn colors
Mags
ace
Lovely reflections!
November 18th, 2022
