11-20 - Too early by talmon
325 / 365

11-20 - Too early

We set-up the Christmas tree and the Christmas lighting outside. Too early? In The Netherlands it is normally done after Dec 5th (Sinterklaas). But that tradition is fading.
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Mags ace
Lovely tree and decor! The best loved traditions of our time are fading and it's just sad.
November 22nd, 2022  
