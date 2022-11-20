Sign up
11-20 - Too early
We set-up the Christmas tree and the Christmas lighting outside. Too early? In The Netherlands it is normally done after Dec 5th (Sinterklaas). But that tradition is fading.
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
20th November 2022 6:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas tree
Mags
ace
Lovely tree and decor! The best loved traditions of our time are fading and it's just sad.
November 22nd, 2022
