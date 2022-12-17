Previous
12-17 - Anton Pieck Festival by talmon
351 / 365

12-17 - Anton Pieck Festival

Eynder Pieck Festeyn 2022. Enactment of the pictures of Anton Pieck (1895-1987) who is famous (at least in the Netherlands) for his romantic drawing and paintings of an idealized past. He is also known for developing the fairytale forest Efteling.
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Jan Talmon

Peter Dulis ace
nice
December 17th, 2022  
