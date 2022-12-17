Sign up
12-17 - Anton Pieck Festival
Eynder Pieck Festeyn 2022. Enactment of the pictures of Anton Pieck (1895-1987) who is famous (at least in the Netherlands) for his romantic drawing and paintings of an idealized past. He is also known for developing the fairytale forest Efteling.
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
1
0
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
17th December 2022 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
anton pieck
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
December 17th, 2022
