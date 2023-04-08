Sign up
Photo 463
04-08 - Hot
Read yesterday something about abstract food close-ups. Gave it a try today. 105 mm lens with extension tubes.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
8th April 2023 11:33am
Tags
pepper
