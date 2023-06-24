Previous
06-24 - Meinweg Herkenbosch by talmon
06-24 - Meinweg Herkenbosch

Last Thursday we had the first rain in 5 weeks. So this moorland is now a mixture of brow and green.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Mags ace
Lovely landscape!
June 25th, 2023  
