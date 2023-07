06-26 - Frontdoor

I'm thinking of a project to take photo's of every front door in our street (and perhaps later of every #1 in each street of our village). Inspired by Jan Dirk van der Burg, Photographer of the Netherlands in 2022. He published Typisch Nederlands. A book with several series of photo's addressing a particular theme, like Budda sculptures in front of houses, or welkom or home signs.