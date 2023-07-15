Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 561
07-15 - Vera
I am soooo relaxed.
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
701
photos
24
followers
31
following
154% complete
View this month »
556
557
558
559
560
561
562
563
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
15th July 2023 10:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vera
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close