Photo 578
08-21 - This is not a rose
A close-up of a rose in Black and White. That was the text string I gave to PhotoLeap.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
Jan Talmon
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Tags
ai
Mags
How lovely!
August 22nd, 2023
