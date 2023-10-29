Sign up
Previous
Photo 593
10-29 - Fungus
A second day of fungus hunt in a nearby forest.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
Jan Talmon
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Tags
fungus
