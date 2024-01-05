Previous
01-05 - hinge by talmon
01-05 - hinge

My challenge for January is to take every day a foto inside the house. Could be tabletop (like the last three days) of just of ordinary things in the house.
Jan Talmon

I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
John Falconer ace
Ordinary still gives a nice image. Well done.
January 5th, 2024  
