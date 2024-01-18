Previous
Next
01-18 - SOS? by talmon
Photo 625

01-18 - SOS?

Our roller shutter was partially closed. I liked the pattern of the stripes on the double window glass. I got the lens flare for free.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
171% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool!
January 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise