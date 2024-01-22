Previous
Next
01-22 - Bell and Clapper by talmon
Photo 629

01-22 - Bell and Clapper

There is a Dutch saying: "Someone heard the bell but doesn't know where the clapper is". Her is the solution.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Great texture and tone
January 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
How marvelous!
January 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise