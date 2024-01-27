Sign up
Photo 634
01-27 - Turtle
I can't remember when and where we got this turtle. I think it is okee to have only part of the turtle in the frame.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
turtle
Elisa Smith
ace
I like it. Do you know what it is made of?
January 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
A very lovely closeup of your turtle. =)
January 27th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Fun close-up shot!
January 27th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
The partial exposure really gives the feeling of movement
January 27th, 2024
