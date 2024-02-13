Previous
02-13 - Witch burning by talmon
Photo 651

02-13 - Witch burning

To mark the end of carnival various activities take place, like throwing a Bacchus doll in the river or burning a staw woman representing a witch. This carnival club called "De Kaketoes" has even a person playing the role of a witch during carnival.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands.
Photo Details

Agnes ace
En nu maar vasten
February 18th, 2024  
