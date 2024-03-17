Previous
03-17 - Frymerson by talmon
Photo 681

03-17 - Frymerson

One of the buildings at the estate Frymerson in Sint Odiliënberg. It is under renovation. The estate has new owners, which are renovation. The main building is now very nice.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
