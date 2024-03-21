Previous
03-21 - Testing an old Tamron 150-600mm by talmon
03-21 - Testing an old Tamron 150-600mm

This one lacks auto focus on my new Nikon Z7. So I tried manual focus and that worked quite well with focus peaking.
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Jan Talmon

