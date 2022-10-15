Previous
10-15 - Autumn rain by talmon
10-15 - Autumn rain

Leaves on a wet table after overnight rain.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Jan Talmon

I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
