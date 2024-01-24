Sign up
Previous
2 / 365
Will I get home before it starts to rain?
My daily walk takes me past these trees and I love to see how they change through the year. I was concerned they might not have survived our recent storms but they haven’t even lost a twig.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
Teresa
@teresa50
Views
1
1
1
365
motorola edge 40 neo
24th January 2024 2:19pm
Walks @ 7
ace
Welcome to 365! I think that you will truly enjoy this community of photographers, we are very supportive of each other. I love this! The leading lines, tree silhouettes, and glistening of the road are just excellent!
January 24th, 2024
