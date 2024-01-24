Previous
Will I get home before it starts to rain? by teresa50
Will I get home before it starts to rain?

My daily walk takes me past these trees and I love to see how they change through the year. I was concerned they might not have survived our recent storms but they haven’t even lost a twig.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Teresa

@teresa50
Welcome to 365! I think that you will truly enjoy this community of photographers, we are very supportive of each other. I love this! The leading lines, tree silhouettes, and glistening of the road are just excellent!
January 24th, 2024  
