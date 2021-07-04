Previous
The 3 Amigos. by teresahodgkinson
23 / 365

The 3 Amigos.

I'm in a lodge at Linlithgow, in Scotland, this week, on holiday.
This is the view from our deck.
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Teresa

@teresahodgkinson
Hello everyone. My images are taken using my Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, so not a sophisticated camera or camera person! My aim is to capture...
