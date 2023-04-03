Sign up
183 / 365
Surreal Sky.
I've been house/bedbound due to illness. This photo was a real treat that I nearly missed because I'd not been outside.
I just happened, this particular evening, to crave fresh air, and this is what met me as I opened the door.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
Teresa
@teresahodgkinson
Hello everyone. My images are taken using my Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, so not a sophisticated camera or camera person! My aim is to capture...
