25 / 365
Borrowstouness, (Bo'ness), in Scotland.
A tiny tour of Bo'ness and walking along the estuary. We saw a fox on the path but it disappeared too quick to get a pic.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
Teresa
@teresahodgkinson
Hello everyone. My images are taken using my Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, so not a sophisticated camera or camera person! My aim is to capture...
Views
11
Album
365
Taken
6th July 2021 7:33am
Privacy
Public
