The Wooden Ferryboat To Inchcailloch Island. by teresahodgkinson
The Wooden Ferryboat To Inchcailloch Island.

I love the umbrella the ferryman had rigged up over the wheel. To protect from the sun...or the rain?
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Teresa

@teresahodgkinson
Hello everyone. My images are taken using my Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, so not a sophisticated camera or camera person! My aim is to capture...
