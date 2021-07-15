Previous
The Shed's Demise. by teresahodgkinson
The Shed's Demise.

This is 2 photos spliced together to create a semi-abstract image of my Dad's collapsed shed. This shed has stood since I was a child!
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Teresa

@teresahodgkinson
Hello everyone. My images are taken using my Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, so not a sophisticated camera or camera person! My aim is to capture...
