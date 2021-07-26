Previous
The Falkirk Wheel. by teresahodgkinson
The Falkirk Wheel.

This is the 'edge' you are sailing towards as you travel along the Forth and Clyde Canal. The Falkirk Wheel rotates your barge to the bottom level so you can 'Carry On Sailing'...amazing Scottish engineering project!
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Teresa

@teresahodgkinson
Hello everyone. My images are taken using my Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, so not a sophisticated camera or camera person! My aim is to capture...
