Previous
Next
The Kelpies. by teresahodgkinson
47 / 365

The Kelpies.

I had been wanting to see these massive sculptures for a very long time...and there they were. Not the best day, weather wise, but they're still magical !
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Teresa

@teresahodgkinson
Hello everyone. My images are taken using my Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, so not a sophisticated camera or camera person! My aim is to capture...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise