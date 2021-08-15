Previous
My Fence Art -2. by teresahodgkinson
My Fence Art -2.

The owl and flying birds are metal. The branch is real but I stripped it of bark and painted it black. The night sky and leaves are painted directly onto the fence
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Teresa

@teresahodgkinson
leggzy
Oh I really love this! I have a thing for owls 😊
Stunning artwork, youre very talented!
August 15th, 2021  
