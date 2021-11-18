Previous
Next
Where Is The Sun? by teresahodgkinson
160 / 365

Where Is The Sun?

This was taken on a cool, but bright sunny day. The effect, no filters, is due to pointing the lense directly at the sun.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Teresa

ace
@teresahodgkinson
Hello everyone. My images are taken using my Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, so not a sophisticated camera or camera person! My aim is to capture...
43% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

  • 2
  • The Shady Nature Of Trees And Other Things.
  • 18th November 2021 11:55am
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise