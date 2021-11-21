Previous
Next
All The Fun Of The Fair. by teresahodgkinson
163 / 365

All The Fun Of The Fair.

Christmas lights switch on in town tonight, with some funfair rides too. Feeling a little festive now...😃
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Teresa

ace
@teresahodgkinson
Hello everyone. My images are taken using my Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, so not a sophisticated camera or camera person! My aim is to capture...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

  • 7
  • The Shady Nature Of Trees And Other Things.
  • 21st November 2021 5:31pm
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise