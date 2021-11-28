Previous
A Berry, Berry Christmas Is Coming! by teresahodgkinson
165 / 365

A Berry, Berry Christmas Is Coming!

I'm staying at my youngest brother's for a few days. We're going to watch my niece in her Dance and Drama Show this afternoon. This berry bush is outside my bedroom window. It was crammed with birds...until I got my camera out and they all flew off!
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Teresa

ace
@teresahodgkinson
Hello everyone. My images are taken using my Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, so not a sophisticated camera or camera person! My aim is to capture...
