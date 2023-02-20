Previous
How they see us by terip
30 / 365

How they see us

This is a picture made by one of the children of some of us staff at school. I’m not sure why I’m on the floor in front - if that were real life someone would have to help me up these days!😂😂
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Teri Purcell

@terip
