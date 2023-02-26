Previous
Look after this bear by terip
36 / 365

Look after this bear

Sunday morning walk to the library, the farmers market and then a wander around Paddington Old Cemetery before heading home.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Teri Purcell

@terip
