BEES! by teriyakih
Photo 537

BEES!

little guy was taking shelter from the wind.
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
147% complete

Photo Details

Harbie ace
Great close up!
June 12th, 2021  
