Photo 545
BBBRRRZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ!!!!!!!
I managed to find this little beast by sound, and am pretty happy with getting this sort of quasi macro out of a 60-600 lens!
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Teriyaki
@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
20th June 2021 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
