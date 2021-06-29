Sign up
Photo 548
Little guy!
this chipmunk was begging at the old CCC (civilian conservation corps in the 1930's) house on top of the mountain.
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
1
0
Teriyaki
@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity.
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 30th, 2021
