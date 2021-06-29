Previous
Little guy! by teriyakih
Little guy!

this chipmunk was begging at the old CCC (civilian conservation corps in the 1930's) house on top of the mountain.
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 30th, 2021  
